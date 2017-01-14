Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner Head on Tropical Vacay

Billie Lourd has had a difficult month after the passing of her mom Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds so she definitely deserves some rest and relaxation!

The 24-year-old Scream Queens star was joined by her rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner for a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Taylor took to his Instagram to share a fun photo of the duo spending some time in the sun.

In the pic, Taylor can be seen rocking shades and a panda baseball cap while Billie is lounging in the background in a bikini.

We’re glad that this cute couple are getting some time to enjoy themselves!

See the adorable snap below…