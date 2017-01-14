Brit Awards Nominations 2017 - Full List Announced!
The full list of nominations has been announced for the upcoming 2017 Brit Awards, which honors the best in British music for the past year.
Some of the acts who pulled off multiple nominations include David Bowie, Zayn Malik, The 1975, and Little Mix.
Bowie has two posthumous nominations in the categories for British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year for Blackstar.
The Brit Awards are set to take place on Wednesday, February 22. The host was scheduled to be Michael Buble, but it’s not yet clear if he will continue with the gig after his son was diagnosed with cancer last year.
Click inside for the full list of nominations…
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao
BRITISH GROUP
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
BRITISH SINGLE
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie – Blackstar
Kano – Made In the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots