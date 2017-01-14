Brit Awards Nominations 2017 – Full List Announced!

The full list of nominations has been announced for the upcoming 2017 Brit Awards, which honors the best in British music for the past year.

Some of the acts who pulled off multiple nominations include David Bowie, Zayn Malik, The 1975, and Little Mix.

Bowie has two posthumous nominations in the categories for British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year for Blackstar.

The Brit Awards are set to take place on Wednesday, February 22. The host was scheduled to be Michael Buble, but it’s not yet clear if he will continue with the gig after his son was diagnosed with cancer last year.

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

BRITISH SINGLE

Alan Walker – Faded

Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It

David Bowie – Blackstar

Kano – Made In the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair

One Direction – History

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots