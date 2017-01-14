Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 1:00 pm

Britney Spears Has 'Mad Love' for Sam Asghari, Shares Hot Shirtless Photo of Her Man!

Britney Spears Has 'Mad Love' for Sam Asghari, Shares Hot Shirtless Photo of Her Man!

Britney Spears is confessing her love for rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari in a new post on her Twitter account!

“Mad love ❤️ for this one,” the entertainer captioned a super hot shirtless selfie that Sam snapped at the gym.

Britney and Sam have seemingly been dating for the past couple months after he appeared as her love interest in the “Slumber Party” music video.

Sam shares a ton of drool-worthy photos on his Instagram page and you can see his hottest selfies in the gallery here!
Photos: Getty, Instagram
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

