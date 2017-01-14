Britney Spears Has 'Mad Love' for Sam Asghari, Shares Hot Shirtless Photo of Her Man!

Britney Spears is confessing her love for rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari in a new post on her Twitter account!

“Mad love ❤️ for this one,” the entertainer captioned a super hot shirtless selfie that Sam snapped at the gym.

Britney and Sam have seemingly been dating for the past couple months after he appeared as her love interest in the “Slumber Party” music video.

