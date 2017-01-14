Carrie Fisher's 1978 'SNL' Episode Will Re-Air Tonight

Top Stories
On November 18, 1978, Carrie Fisher hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live – and NBC is re-airing the episode tonight.

Fans will get to watch Carrie once again take the stage in her full Princess Leia costume.

The network made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday (January 14).

Carrie sadly passed last month at age 60 after going into cardiac arrest on a flight.

Tonight marks SNL‘s return from its winter hiatus – Star Wars: Rogue One star Felicity Jones will host the show for the first time alongside musical guest Sturgill Simpson.
