Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 12:40 pm

Celine Dion Marks Anniversary of Rene Angelil's Death with Emotional Video

Celine Dion Marks Anniversary of Rene Angelil's Death with Emotional Video

Celine Dion has shared an emotional video featuring great memories with her late husband Rene Angelil to mark the first anniversary of his death.

“Today, January 14th, it’s been a year since René left us. He will always be in our hearts,” the singer’s team captioned the video on her Facebook account.

The video shows moments including the couple’s three sons – Rene-Charles, 15, and six-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy – as well as memories of them meeting such dignitaries as Nelson Mandela and the Pope.

Watch the video clip in full below.
Photos: Celine Dion
