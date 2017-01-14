Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 6:03 pm

Ciara's Ex Future Stands on Sidelines at Russell Wilson's Game

Ciara's Ex Future Stands on Sidelines at Russell Wilson's Game

Ciara‘s husband Russell Wilson is currently playing with his team the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoffs and something we didn’t expect to see was the singer’s ex Future on the sidelines!

The 31-year-old singer shares a child with Future and they have had a troubled history over the past year.

Atlanta sports commentator Ryan Cameron posted a photo with Future on the sidelines of the game, which is taking place at the Falcons’ home in Georgia.

It’s not clear if Ciara is at the game, but the pregnant singer took to Instagram on Saturday (January 14) to share a photo of her with Seahawks player DeShawn Shead‘s pregnant wife Jessica Shead.

“We Were Talking and Our Babies Were Talking Too ❤️ @mrs_jshead,” Ciara captioned the below pic snapped on a plane.

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Ciara, Football, Future, Russell Wilson

