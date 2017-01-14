Ciara's Ex Future Stands on Sidelines at Russell Wilson's Game

Ciara‘s husband Russell Wilson is currently playing with his team the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoffs and something we didn’t expect to see was the singer’s ex Future on the sidelines!

The 31-year-old singer shares a child with Future and they have had a troubled history over the past year.

Atlanta sports commentator Ryan Cameron posted a photo with Future on the sidelines of the game, which is taking place at the Falcons’ home in Georgia.

It’s not clear if Ciara is at the game, but the pregnant singer took to Instagram on Saturday (January 14) to share a photo of her with Seahawks player DeShawn Shead‘s pregnant wife Jessica Shead.

“We Were Talking and Our Babies Were Talking Too ❤️ @mrs_jshead,” Ciara captioned the below pic snapped on a plane.