Daniel Craig Runs His Way to Work in NYC

Daniel Craig makes his way through the crowds as he heads to work on Saturday morning (January 14) in New York City.

The 48-year-old actor rocked a newsboy cap as he headed to his matinee performance of Othello.

Up next on Daniel‘s film slate is the upcoming comedy Logan Lucky.

Daniel stars in the film Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Katherine Heigl about two brothers who plan a heist during a NASCAR event.

Logan Lucky is set to hit theaters in October 2017.