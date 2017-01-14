Top Stories
Sat, 14 January 2017 at 5:50 pm

Diane Kruger, Courteney Cox, & Katharine McPhee Dine at Craig's on Restaurant's Sixth Anniversary!

Diane Kruger, Courteney Cox, & Katharine McPhee Dine at Craig's on Restaurant's Sixth Anniversary!

Diane Kruger, Courteney Cox, and Katharine McPhee were all seen dining at hotspot Craig’s restaurant this week for a special occasion – the restaurant’s sixth anniversary!

The ladies were among the star-studded crowd at the celebration on Thursday night (January 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Ryan Phillippe, one of the staples at the restaurant, was there that night as well to help celebrated.

“raigz crew minus @jessebradford & #tommy(even tho he was there) but still, 7/8 not bad – happy anniversary @craigsla #craigs6th !! & we just crested 500 dinnerz – 6 years of craig’s – 10 years of dinnerz w these. proud a you craigerzz!! #buckin,” Ryan captioned the below photo on Instagram.

A photo posted by @ryanphillippe on

Photos: AKM-GSI, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Courteney Cox, Diane Kruger, Katharine McPhee

