Dick Gautier Dead - Hymie the Robot on 'Get Smart' Dies at 85

Dick Gautier, best known for playing Hymie the Robot on the hit series Get Smart, has sadly passed away at the age of 85.

The Tony-nominated actor’s daughter Denise told The Hollywood Reporter that her father died due to a longtime illness.

Dick passed away on Friday night (January 13) at an assisted living facility in Arcadia, Calif.

Dick was also known for his role as Conrad Birdie in the 1960 musical Bye, Bye Birdie, as well as for voicing some characters in the the shows Tom and Jerry and The Addams Family.

Dick is survived by his wife Dr. Tess Hightower and their three kids Denise, Randy, and Chrissie. We send our thoughts to his loved ones during this difficult time.