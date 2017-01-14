Gerard Butler & Morgan Brown Appear to Be Back Together!

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown were reported to have broken up two months ago, but it appears that they have gotten back together!

The 47-year-old actor was spotted going for an evening stroll with Morgan on Friday (January 13) in Malibu, Calif.

Gerard and Morgan dated on and off for over two years and were rumored to have split back in November. It’s possible that they’re just friends still though!

Next up on Gerry‘s schedule is the release of his movie Geostorm, which is set to hit theaters on October 20.