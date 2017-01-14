Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 11:24 am

Gerard Butler & Morgan Brown Appear to Be Back Together!

Gerard Butler & Morgan Brown Appear to Be Back Together!

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown were reported to have broken up two months ago, but it appears that they have gotten back together!

The 47-year-old actor was spotted going for an evening stroll with Morgan on Friday (January 13) in Malibu, Calif.

Gerard and Morgan dated on and off for over two years and were rumored to have split back in November. It’s possible that they’re just friends still though!

Next up on Gerry‘s schedule is the release of his movie Geostorm, which is set to hit theaters on October 20.
Just Jared on Facebook
gerard butler morgan brown appear to be back together 01
gerard butler morgan brown appear to be back together 02
gerard butler morgan brown appear to be back together 03
gerard butler morgan brown appear to be back together 04
gerard butler morgan brown appear to be back together 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Gerard Butler, Morgan Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Erin Andrews almost ruined her proposal at Disneyland! - TMZ
  • Nicole Kidman is defending her comments about Donald Trump - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne might have a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom wants Khloe Kardashian back - Radar
  • Blake Lively is talking about her Cherokee heritage - Lainey Gossip
  • Lucasfilm doesn't have plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Darija

    GB is definitely not impressed with the paparazzi.

  • Yeah Right

    Let the screaming and crying begin. LOL Just be happy for him. The guy can’t help it if he has bad taste in women. He was born that way.

  • cleo

    She looks so worn!!!

  • LuvsDaBoy

    Thank you for posting the link.

  • LuvsDaBoy

    Perhaps it is a lack of proper nutrition. Triple fudge pecan brownies are known to cure “worn”.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here