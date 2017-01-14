Idina Menzel Enjoys a Dinner Date with Fiance Aaron Lohr!

Idina Menzel is rarely spotted with her fiance Aaron Lohr, but we have been treated to some new photos of the cute couple!

The Tony-winning actress was seen going on a dinner date with Aaron on Friday night (January 13) at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

Earlier in the day, Idina attended the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour alongside Beaches co-star Nia Long to promote the upcoming television movie during Lifetime’s panel.

Nia stepped out that night to attend the premiere screening of the movie, set to air next Saturday.