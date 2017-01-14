Jason Momoa Wants to Tackle a Comedy Role!

Jason Momoa portrays a lot of different characters – Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and a vicious killer in his upcoming Netflix series Frontier.

None of these roles, however, leave much room for the 37-year-old actor to bust out his comedy chops.

“I would love to do comedy,” Jason told The Hollywood Reporter. “I can’t wait to be in a tracksuit in an office space, not covered in blood – and with my clothes on.”

Clothes on or not, we would love to see Jason try his hand at comedy!

Don’t miss Jason in Frontier, premiering January 20 on Netflix.

Pictured: Jason running errands with a friend on a rainy Friday (January 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

