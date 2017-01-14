Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 7:19 pm

Jason Momoa Wants to Tackle a Comedy Role!

Jason Momoa Wants to Tackle a Comedy Role!

Jason Momoa portrays a lot of different characters – Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and a vicious killer in his upcoming Netflix series Frontier.

None of these roles, however, leave much room for the 37-year-old actor to bust out his comedy chops.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Momoa

“I would love to do comedy,” Jason told The Hollywood Reporter. “I can’t wait to be in a tracksuit in an office space, not covered in blood – and with my clothes on.”

Clothes on or not, we would love to see Jason try his hand at comedy!

Don’t miss Jason in Frontier, premiering January 20 on Netflix.

Pictured: Jason running errands with a friend on a rainy Friday (January 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Jason Momoa running errands…

Just Jared on Facebook
jason momoa wants to tackle a comedy role 01
jason momoa wants to tackle a comedy role 02
jason momoa wants to tackle a comedy role 03
jason momoa wants to tackle a comedy role 04
jason momoa wants to tackle a comedy role 05
jason momoa wants to tackle a comedy role 06
jason momoa wants to tackle a comedy role 07
jason momoa wants to tackle a comedy role 08
jason momoa wants to tackle a comedy role 09
jason momoa wants to tackle a comedy role 10

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Jason Momoa

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Erin Andrews almost ruined her proposal at Disneyland! - TMZ
  • Nicole Kidman is defending her comments about Donald Trump - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne might have a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom wants Khloe Kardashian back - Radar
  • Blake Lively is talking about her Cherokee heritage - Lainey Gossip
  • Lucasfilm doesn't have plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here