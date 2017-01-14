Jeff Goldblum's Wife Confirms She's Pregnant Again!

Jeff Goldblum is going to be a dad again!

The 64-year-old actor’s wife Emilie Livingston confirmed on Instagram that she is expecting their second child together.

Jeff and Emilie are already parents to 17-month-old Charlie Ocean.

Back in December, Jeff was spotted hanging out with his pregnant wife on the beach in Hawaii, but have kept mum on announcing that they were expecting.

“Round and round we go! I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April!!! <3 #growingfamily #love," Emilie captioned the pic that can be seen on her Instagram page.

Congrats Jeff and Emilie!