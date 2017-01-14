Top Stories
Sat, 14 January 2017 at 6:50 am

Jessica Simpson Has A Hot Chocolate Date With Maxwell & Ace

Jessica Simpson Has A Hot Chocolate Date With Maxwell & Ace

Jessica Simpson flashes a smile as she flips her hair while heading through LAX airport on Thursday (January 12) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old entertainer was joined by her husband Eric Johnson and their two children, three-year-old Ace and four-year-old Maxwell (not pictured).

A few days before their trip out of town, Jessica had an adorable hot chocolate date with the two little ones.

Maxwell showing Ace how to not get his hair in hot chocolate. 😂#maxidrew #aceknute,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram.

Check out the adorable snap below…
Photos: AKM/GSI
