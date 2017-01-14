John Legend Set to Debut New Song During 'Underground' Season Two

John Legend and the cast of Underground are getting ready for the show’s second season.

The 38-year-old actor was joined at by the show’s stars Junee Smollett-Bell, Aisha Hinds and Aldis Hodge during the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour held at Langham Hotel on Friday (January 13) in Pasadena, Calif.

During the panel, John revealed that he will debut his new song “In America” during the premiere.

John explained that the song is both “inspired by the series” and also “inspired by American history.”

He continued, saying that the song understands “the irony of being the land of the free and home of the brave while also being a nation divided by slavery, racism and all the other issues we’ve dealt with. This song is addressing that duality of where our ideals are and how we fail to live up to it.”

