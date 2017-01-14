Top Stories
Sat, 14 January 2017 at 10:30 pm

Kim Kardashian Shares Pic of Her Kids Meeting Santa, & Saint is NOT Happy

Kim Kardashian Shares Pic of Her Kids Meeting Santa, & Saint is NOT Happy

Kim Kardashian just shared another adorable picture of her kids!

The 36-year-old reality star took to her website to share a photo of her two kids – North, 3, and Saint, 13 months – when they met Santa Claus over the holidays.

In the photo, Saint is crying and screaming as North looks unimpressed and annoyed with her younger brother.

Since returning to social media, Kim has been sharing tons of adorable family pictures with her kids and husband Kanye West.

In case you missed it, Kim made her first public appearance yesterday in Dubai since her Paris robbery in September.
