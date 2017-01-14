Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 5:24 pm

Mandy Moore & Zachary Levi Return for 'Tangled' Sequel - Watch the Trailer!

Mandy Moore & Zachary Levi Return for 'Tangled' Sequel - Watch the Trailer!

The smash hit movie Tangled is getting a sequel and original stars Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi have returned to voice the characters Rapunzel and Eugene!

The animated film, Tangled: Before Ever After, is being released as a Disney Channel Original Movie and it will lead into the upcoming Tangled: The Series.

This is the first time that a DCOM has launched an original series on the network.

In the new movie, Rapunzel’s hair has grown back and she has to figure out how to get back to before! Broadway star Eden Espinosa joins the cast as Cassandra, one of Rapunzel’s confidantes.


Trailer | Tangled: Before Ever After
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney Channel
Posted to: Disney, Eden Espinosa, Mandy Moore, Tangled, Zachary Levi

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Erin Andrews almost ruined her proposal at Disneyland! - TMZ
  • Nicole Kidman is defending her comments about Donald Trump - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne might have a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom wants Khloe Kardashian back - Radar
  • Blake Lively is talking about her Cherokee heritage - Lainey Gossip
  • Lucasfilm doesn't have plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here