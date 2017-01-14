Mandy Moore & Zachary Levi Return for 'Tangled' Sequel - Watch the Trailer!

The smash hit movie Tangled is getting a sequel and original stars Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi have returned to voice the characters Rapunzel and Eugene!

The animated film, Tangled: Before Ever After, is being released as a Disney Channel Original Movie and it will lead into the upcoming Tangled: The Series.

This is the first time that a DCOM has launched an original series on the network.

In the new movie, Rapunzel’s hair has grown back and she has to figure out how to get back to before! Broadway star Eden Espinosa joins the cast as Cassandra, one of Rapunzel’s confidantes.



Trailer | Tangled: Before Ever After