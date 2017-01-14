Mario Lopez's Backyard Destroyed After L.A. Rainstorms
Mario Lopez is dealing with the outcome after major rainstorms partially destroyed his backyard.
The 43-year-old TV personality took to his Instagram to show the damage the rainstorms throughout southern California did to his backyard.
“So because of the rain, half my yard is in the street,” Mario wrote in one of his posts, adding that thankfully no one was hurt during the destruction.
Mario lives in Los Angeles with his wife Courtney Mazza and their two kids – Gia, 6, and Dominic, 3.
