'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 11:10 pm

Mario Lopez's Backyard Destroyed After L.A. Rainstorms

Mario Lopez is dealing with the outcome after major rainstorms partially destroyed his backyard.

The 43-year-old TV personality took to his Instagram to show the damage the rainstorms throughout southern California did to his backyard.

“So because of the rain, half my yard is in the street,” Mario wrote in one of his posts, adding that thankfully no one was hurt during the destruction.

Mario lives in Los Angeles with his wife Courtney Mazza and their two kids – Gia, 6, and Dominic, 3.

When it rains in LA… #CasaLopezIsWounded

A video posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on

Well… My yard collapsed into the street below. No Bocce for a while… #ThePowerOfMotherNature #CasaLopezIsWounded

A video posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on

Just got my own storm coverage. They don't mess around… @KNBC #CasaLopezIsWounded

A photo posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on

