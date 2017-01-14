Mario Lopez's Backyard Destroyed After L.A. Rainstorms

Mario Lopez is dealing with the outcome after major rainstorms partially destroyed his backyard.

The 43-year-old TV personality took to his Instagram to show the damage the rainstorms throughout southern California did to his backyard.

“So because of the rain, half my yard is in the street,” Mario wrote in one of his posts, adding that thankfully no one was hurt during the destruction.

Mario lives in Los Angeles with his wife Courtney Mazza and their two kids – Gia, 6, and Dominic, 3.

When it rains in LA… #CasaLopezIsWounded A video posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:28am PST

Well… My yard collapsed into the street below. No Bocce for a while… #ThePowerOfMotherNature #CasaLopezIsWounded A video posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

So, this is my yard today after City Public Works worked all night. Street below me is completely blocked. Guess the kids aren't playing outside… #CasaLopezIsWounded A photo posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:56am PST