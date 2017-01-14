Mark Hamill Reads Donald Trump's Tweets About Meryl Streep Using His Joker Voice - Listen Now!

Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, is spoofing Donald Trump‘s tweets about Meryl Streep by reading them in the voice of The Joker!

The 65-year-old actor has been voicing the role of the DC universe villain on animated series, short movies, video games, and more since the early 1990s.

“Am I the ONLY one man enough to confront this #OverratedFlunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault?” Mark tweeted with a link to the Audioboom stream.

Trump‘s tweets referred to Meryl as “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”