Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 2:37 pm

Melania Trump Will Add a Glam Room to the White House

Melania Trump Will Add a Glam Room to the White House

Melania Trump plans on turning a room in the White House into a place for her glam squad to prep her beauty looks, according to her makeup artist.

“There will absolutely be a room designated for hair, makeup and wardrobe,” Nicole Bryl told Us Weekly. “Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario, which will make our jobs as a creative team that much more efficient, since great lighting can make or break any look.”

Nicole has worked with Melania for a decade and she says they softened her look during President-elect Donald Trump‘s campaign.

Melania‘s makeup takes “about one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus. If you want the look to be flawless and have it last [throughout the day], you do have to take a little extra time to make that happen,” she added.
