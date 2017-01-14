Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 3:50 am

Melissa McCarthy Reacts to the Final Words of 'Gilmore Girls'

Melissa McCarthy Reacts to the Final Words of 'Gilmore Girls'

Melissa McCarthy is spilling on what she thought of the last lines of the recent Gilmore Girls revival.

The 46-year-old actress hinted that she thought the last words left room for more.

“I had been waiting a long time to know, because [creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] had always said she knows exactly how it ends, but now it’s like, ‘Is that the last four words?’” she said in an interview with ET.

Melissa jokingly added, “”No [I wouldn't come back as Sookie], but I would come back as Lorelai. And that is a challenge to Lauren Graham.”

Pictured inside: Melissa and her husband Ben Falcone and the cast of Nobodies Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras during the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour held at Langham Hotel on Friday (January 13) in Pasadena, Calif.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Falcone, Gilmore Girls, Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf, Melissa McCarthy, Rachel Ramras

