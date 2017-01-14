Top Stories
Sat, 14 January 2017 at 5:20 am

Natalie Portman Steps Out After Speaking Out About Hollywood Wage Gap

Natalie Portman Steps Out After Speaking Out About Hollywood Wage Gap

Natalie Portman is all smiles while taking a hike with a friend on Friday (January 13) in Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old pregnant actress was joined by a female pal as they chatted and made their way back to their car.

Natalie has recently received praise for speaking out about the wage gap in Hollywood.

She explained that while working on the film No Strings Attached, her salary was three times less than her male co-star Ashton Kutcher.

Ashton also took to his Twitter to express he was proud of Natalie for speaking out.

10+ pictures inside of Natalie Portman out on a hike…
