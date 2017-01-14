Nick Jonas Joins Richard Madden Front Row at Emporio Armani's Milan Fashion Show

Nick Jonas grabs a seat on the front row with Richard Madden at the Emporio Armani show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on Saturday (January 14).

The two fashionable guys were joined by Edward Holcroft, before attending an art show afterwards.

“Ciao belle signore… Armani/ Silos beautiful photography exhibit,” Nick captioned a pic from the exhibit on his Instagram.

Earlier in the week, Nick was spotted hanging out with older brother Joe.