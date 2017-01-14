Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 8:03 pm

Paris Jackson Responds to Network Canceling Michael Jackson Episode

Paris Jackson is speaking out about British network Sky Arts’ decision to cancel an upcoming episode of the comedy series Urban Myths.

The episode sparked some controversy after enlisting a white actor to play her father, Michael Jackson.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late pop star has said she was “incredibly offended” by the casting.

Fans have since started a petition to boycott the episode, collecting over 20,000 signatures – and the network noticed.

Sky Arts said on Friday (January 13) that they were pulling the episode, titled “Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon,” from the lineup.

“I’m surprised the family’s feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y’all know,” Paris tweeted that same day.

Click inside to see how Michael’s nephew Taj Jackson reacted to the news…
