Paris Jackson Responds to Network Canceling Michael Jackson Episode

Paris Jackson is speaking out about British network Sky Arts’ decision to cancel an upcoming episode of the comedy series Urban Myths.

The episode sparked some controversy after enlisting a white actor to play her father, Michael Jackson.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late pop star has said she was “incredibly offended” by the casting.

Fans have since started a petition to boycott the episode, collecting over 20,000 signatures – and the network noticed.

Sky Arts said on Friday (January 13) that they were pulling the episode, titled “Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon,” from the lineup.

“I’m surprised the family’s feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y’all know,” Paris tweeted that same day.

i'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know. https://t.co/MdOZgP3tD7 — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 13, 2017

Click inside to see how Michael’s nephew Taj Jackson reacted to the news…