Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 8:50 pm

'Portlandia' Will End With Season 8 in 2018

'Portlandia' Will End With Season 8 in 2018

We have good news and bad news for Portlandia fans.

The good news is that the IFC comedy series has been renewed for an eighth season.

The bad news is that the eighth season will be its last.

IFC president and general manager Jennifer Caserta made the announcement during the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour held at the Langham Hotel on Saturday (January 14) in Pasadena, Calif.

“I think we barely decided to do that,” co-creator Jonathan Krisel said when asked why they chose to end the series. “Season 8 seemed like, ‘OK, we’ve done a lot.’ We’re not getting to a stage where we’re not bored with it. We still love it… it seems scary to say it’s over.”

Season 8 will premiere in 2018, marking the the time fans will get to witness Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein‘s on-screen adventures.

Click inside to see what else the cast had to say about the ending…

“For us, it seemed like a way to figure out a way to have a beginning, a middle and an ending,” Fred added.

“In some ways, just trying to create a container for something that has edges, in terms of intentions… I think in terms of the creation of art, it’s nice to put parameters around it,” Carrie explained. “I think it helps to keep it pointed. I think nothing ever really ends anyway.”
Just Jared on Facebook
portlandia will end with season 8 in 2018 01
portlandia will end with season 8 in 2018 02
portlandia will end with season 8 in 2018 03
portlandia will end with season 8 in 2018 04
portlandia will end with season 8 in 2018 05
portlandia will end with season 8 in 2018 06
portlandia will end with season 8 in 2018 07

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz, Frederick M. Brown; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 TCA, Carrie Brownstein, Fred Armisen, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Erin Andrews almost ruined her proposal at Disneyland! - TMZ
  • Nicole Kidman is defending her comments about Donald Trump - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne might have a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom wants Khloe Kardashian back - Radar
  • Blake Lively is talking about her Cherokee heritage - Lainey Gossip
  • Lucasfilm doesn't have plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here