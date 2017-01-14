'Portlandia' Will End With Season 8 in 2018

We have good news and bad news for Portlandia fans.

The good news is that the IFC comedy series has been renewed for an eighth season.

The bad news is that the eighth season will be its last.

IFC president and general manager Jennifer Caserta made the announcement during the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour held at the Langham Hotel on Saturday (January 14) in Pasadena, Calif.

“I think we barely decided to do that,” co-creator Jonathan Krisel said when asked why they chose to end the series. “Season 8 seemed like, ‘OK, we’ve done a lot.’ We’re not getting to a stage where we’re not bored with it. We still love it… it seems scary to say it’s over.”

Season 8 will premiere in 2018, marking the the time fans will get to witness Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein‘s on-screen adventures.

Click inside to see what else the cast had to say about the ending…

“For us, it seemed like a way to figure out a way to have a beginning, a middle and an ending,” Fred added.

“In some ways, just trying to create a container for something that has edges, in terms of intentions… I think in terms of the creation of art, it’s nice to put parameters around it,” Carrie explained. “I think it helps to keep it pointed. I think nothing ever really ends anyway.”