Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 8:55 pm

Rashida Jones Brings Her New Show 'Claws' to 2017 TCA

Rashida Jones Brings Her New Show 'Claws' to 2017 TCA

Rashida Jones strikes a pose as she attends Day 10 of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Saturday (January 14) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

The actress brought her new show Claws to the event, where she serves as an executive producer.

Claws stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, and Jenn Lyon.

The show follows the rise of five diverse manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon in South Florida.

Claws is set to debut later this year.

15+ pictures inside of Rashida Jones and the Claws cast at the panel…
Just Jared on Facebook
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 01
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 02
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 03
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 04
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 05
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 06
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 07
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 08
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 09
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 10
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 11
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 12
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 13
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 14
rashida jones brings her new show claws to2017 tca 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 TCA, Carrie Preston, jenn lyon, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Niecy Nash, Rashida Jones

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Erin Andrews almost ruined her proposal at Disneyland! - TMZ
  • Nicole Kidman is defending her comments about Donald Trump - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne might have a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom wants Khloe Kardashian back - Radar
  • Blake Lively is talking about her Cherokee heritage - Lainey Gossip
  • Lucasfilm doesn't have plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here