Rashida Jones Brings Her New Show 'Claws' to 2017 TCA

Rashida Jones strikes a pose as she attends Day 10 of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Saturday (January 14) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

The actress brought her new show Claws to the event, where she serves as an executive producer.

Claws stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, and Jenn Lyon.

The show follows the rise of five diverse manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon in South Florida.

Claws is set to debut later this year.

