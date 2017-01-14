Reese Witherspoon Explains Why Female Stories Are Important to Tell on Screen

Top Stories
Reese Witherspoon is speaking out about why it’s so important for female stories to be told on screen and why this led her to develop the new HBO series Big Little Lies.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by co-stars Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz while promoting the show at the 2017 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Saturday morning (January 14) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

“I’m passionate because things have to change. We have to start seeing women as they really are in film. And not just in a movie theater with a tiny budget. We need to see real women’s experience whether it involves domestic violence, whether is involves sexual assault whether it involves motherhood or romance or infidelity or divorce,” Reese said (via Vanity Fair). “We need to see these things because we as human beings we learn from art and what can you do if you never see it reflected? I feel like I constantly see women of incredible talent playing wives and girlfriends in thankless parts, I just had enough.”

“It’s a unique pleasure to be able to come to other women with a piece of material I feel deeply proud of and excited to see their performance. These are the kinds of things that shift consciousness,” Reese added.

