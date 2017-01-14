Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 1:52 am

Rihanna & Adriana Lima Get Back to Work on 'Ocean's Eight'

Rihanna & Adriana Lima Get Back to Work on 'Ocean's Eight'

Rihanna is back to work on the set of Ocean’s Eight!

The 28-year-old singer was spotted rocking a casual but chic look while leaving her apartment on the way to set on Thursday (January 12) in New York City.

Despite her casual look, Ri was rocking head-to-toe designer pieces, including her Vetements hoodie and Gucci socks!

The following morning (January 13), Rihanna‘s co-star Adriana Lima was also spotted heading to set.

Despite the early call time, Adriana looked stunning as she left the makeup trailer while heading to another location on set.
