Rihanna & Adriana Lima Get Back to Work on 'Ocean's Eight'
Rihanna is back to work on the set of Ocean’s Eight!
The 28-year-old singer was spotted rocking a casual but chic look while leaving her apartment on the way to set on Thursday (January 12) in New York City.
Despite her casual look, Ri was rocking head-to-toe designer pieces, including her Vetements hoodie and Gucci socks!
The following morning (January 13), Rihanna‘s co-star Adriana Lima was also spotted heading to set.
Despite the early call time, Adriana looked stunning as she left the makeup trailer while heading to another location on set.