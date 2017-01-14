Sofia Vergara Celebrates Joe Manganiello's 40th Birthday with a 'Joe-Chella' Party!

Sofia Vergara helped her husband Joe Manganiello celebrate his 40th birthday by throwing a “Joe-Chella” party complete with a performance from the band Steel Panther!

There were several stars in attendance at the bash, held on Friday night (January 13) in Los Angeles. Fergie was there, as well as Sofia‘s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita.

It looks like the guests had a blast in the photo booth and Joe shared his photo collage on Instagram. Sofia‘s 24-year-old son Manolo is also featured in the pic!