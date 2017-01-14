Taylor Swift Supports Brother Austin's New Film 'Live By Night'!
Taylor Swift wants you to go see her younger brother Austin‘s new film!
The 27-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her brother making his appearance in the new film Live By Night.
“Live By Night starring Ben Affleck, @ellefanning @zoesaldana , Sienna Miller & Chris Cooper is out now! And check out the guy in the back with the really strong vest game, @austinkingsleyswift #livebynight,” Taylor captioned the below pic.
Live By Night is out in theaters now!