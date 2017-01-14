Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 9:44 pm

Taylor Swift Supports Brother Austin's New Film 'Live By Night'!

Taylor Swift Supports Brother Austin's New Film 'Live By Night'!

Taylor Swift wants you to go see her younger brother Austin‘s new film!

The 27-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her brother making his appearance in the new film Live By Night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

“Live By Night starring Ben Affleck, @ellefanning @zoesaldana , Sienna Miller & Chris Cooper is out now! And check out the guy in the back with the really strong vest game, @austinkingsleyswift #livebynight,” Taylor captioned the below pic.

Live By Night is out in theaters now!

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

