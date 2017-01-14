Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney Make It a Date Night at 'Lost In Music' Campaign Launch

Victoria Justice sticks close to her boyfriend Reeve Carney during Sony’s Lost in Music Campaign Launch held at Hangar Studios in Los Angeles on Friday (January 13).

The two Rocky Horror co-stars were spotted dancing the night away along with social stars and BFFS Teala Dunn and Meredith Foster, plus many more.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Justice

The event featured performances by Vanic, The Lost Kings and headliner, The Chainsmokers for an unparalleled music festival experience that pushed the boundaries of music and technology.

Check out all the pics inside!