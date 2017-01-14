Top Stories
Sat, 14 January 2017 at 6:35 pm

VIDEO: Cate Blanchett Plays 13 Different Characters in 'Manifesto' Trailer

Nope, that’s not a typo – Cate Blanchett really does have 13 different roles in her upcoming film Manifesto!

The 47-year-old actress portrays everything from a TV anchor, to a factory worker, to a homeless person, to a scientist, and more.

The drama will debut at Sundance next week, featuring Cate performing manifestos as a series of striking monologues.

Her various personas are supposed to communicate “some of the most influential and emotional artist manifestos in history,” according to the Sundance website. “Manifesto is entertaining while also asking us to question if these passionate statements still hold true and inspire us today.”

Watch the trailer below, and catch Manifesto in theaters on January 23! (via The Film Stage)


