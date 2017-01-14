VIDEO: Celine Dion Debuts New Song in Memory of Rene Angelil, Shares Emotional Music Video

Celine Dion has released a new song and emotional music video on the first anniversary of her late husband Rene Angelil‘s death.

“My heart keeps calling you. Even more often today, after a year… I know you hear me. And I can hear you too. You’re my life. Forever, Celine xx…

My memory loves you, it asks about you all the time. Especially today… One year later, I wish R.I.P. meant Return If Possible. Forever yours, Céline xx…” Celine captioned the below video on her Facebook account.

In the video, Celine goes through and looks at old family photos with Rene and their three kids – Rene-Charles, 15, and six-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy – as she powerfully sings without any music or instruments.

Earlier today, Celine released emotional tribute video to her late husband.

Watch the new music video below.