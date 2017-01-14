Top Stories
Sat, 14 January 2017 at 8:13 pm

Viola Davis Promotes Her New Film 'Fences' in London

Viola Davis Promotes Her New Film 'Fences' in London

Viola Davis is all smiles as she attends a special screening of her new film Fences at the BFI Southbank theater on Saturday (January 14) in London, England.

The 51-year-old actress looked pretty in blue as she answered questions about the film and her life after the screening.

In case you missed it, Viola recently won her first Golden Globe award for her performance in Fences.

Viola‘s hit ABC show How to Get Away with Murder returns to TGIT on Thursday, January 26.

