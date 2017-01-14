Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 11:01 am

Zoe Saldana is not a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, but she doesn’t exactly think he has been treated fairly by Hollywood.

The 38-year-old Live By Night actress has spoken out to explain that the way Trump was treated by Hollywood could have led to his victory in the election.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” Zoe told AFP. “We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

“I’m learning from (Trump‘s victory) with a lot of humility,” she added. “If we have people continue to be strong and educate ourselves and stand by equal rights and treat everyone with respect, we won’t go back to those times.”
    Hollywood’s the bully??? Is she insane? Someone call sick bay! Uhura’s gone nuts!

    l’m not a supporter either but she makes a good point. It’s obvious that his election was reactionary for several reasons; this could be one of them.

    Nobody bullied Donald Trump, they just actually listened to what he was saying and called him on it, that’s not the same thing. Half of peoples critique of Trump was just reading back the stuff he actually said or tweeted. Trump bullied the republican candidates, he bullied the media, he bullied muslims, he bullied immigrants. Calling a bully out for being a bully is NOT bullying.

    She is right though, the left did create empathy amongst those who shared his bully opinions. The fact is, he should have been ignored instead of engaged with because it only gave him more press and an even wider audience. The problem with the left is that they actually believed that people are mostly good and empathetic towards others and that may be the case under normal circumstances but when people backs are against the wall they become waaay more selfish and self centered and the rights of the “other” become less important. If people were in a better financial place they could care less about immigrants, illegal, or otherwise, and issues like a woman’s right to choose and gay-marriage/civil rights would have been more important.

    Trump is a big bully so I do not feel sorry for him when people call him out on his crap. However, she makes some good points, especially about the humility part.

    The left did get cocky during the election campaign and that backfired. At times, the left is its own worst enemy and becomes self-righteous – there’s been a lot of shameful name-calling and I’m not just by Donald Trump, but by those who stand against him. I’m talking about the abuse towards people that supported Trump. Like it or not, people have the right to support the political candidate of their choice, regardless of if the rest of us don’t like him for good reasons. Everyone should be respected and treated fairly.

    She’s spot-on about humility, which is something that is not only missing in Donald Trump but definitely in the left. Believing one is always right leads someone to act like a Donald Trump. We’re not always right but if we fight for causes with humility and respect for other human beings, then we may get somewhere. If you are protesting Trump by acting like Trump you are little better than he is.

