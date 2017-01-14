Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Zoe Saldana is not a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, but she doesn’t exactly think he has been treated fairly by Hollywood.

The 38-year-old Live By Night actress has spoken out to explain that the way Trump was treated by Hollywood could have led to his victory in the election.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” Zoe told AFP. “We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

“I’m learning from (Trump‘s victory) with a lot of humility,” she added. “If we have people continue to be strong and educate ourselves and stand by equal rights and treat everyone with respect, we won’t go back to those times.”