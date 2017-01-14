Top Stories
Sat, 14 January 2017 at 10:42 am

Zoey Deutch Splits With Boyfriend Avan Jogia After 5 Years

Zoey Deutch and her longtime boyfriend, Avan Jogia, have split, JustJared.com can confirm.

The young stars had been been together for over five years and split just a few months before the holiday season.

Avan and Zoey publicly confirmed their relationship after attending the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards together.

Zoey, whose movie Why Him? is currently in theaters, has some exciting projects in the pipeline. Her films Before I Fall and Rebel in the Rye are both set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this month.

Avan just walked in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan this weekend. He will soon be seen alongside Zoey in the indie film The Year of Spectacular Men, directed by Zoey‘s sister Madelyn Deutch.

Photos: Getty
