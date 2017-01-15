Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 12:02 pm

Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

Aaron Rodgers is the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, and now his father Ed is speaking in a new interview about his son’s estrangement from the family, including brother Jordan and mom Darla.

News that the family was not on good terms was revealed when Aaron‘s younger brother Jordan appeared on The Bachelorette last season. More details were later revealed in another news report.

“Fame can change things,” Ed told the New York Times. He added it was “weird” to have the family’s private business revealed. “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen,” he continued. “It’s good to have it all come out.”

Giving an update on the current state of their relationship, Ed said, “It’s complicated…We’re all hoping for the best.”

Aaron was asked this week if his brother would be in attendance at his playoff game in Dallas, Texas later today.

“I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly,” Aaron said. “I don’t know. I really don’t.”

Aaron is currently dating actress Olivia Munn.
