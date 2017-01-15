Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Watch Ryan Gosling React to His Childhood Dance Videos!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 1:18 pm

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson are very close friends, and their relationship made headlines when they kissed on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes.

“It’s very intense and visceral and really beautiful and we work hard at it,” Amanda told People about their “complicated” relationship. “[Sarah’s] a little bit like my other husband or wife. She’s like my wife.”

On the actual kiss, Amanda said, “There was no thought process. That is often the case with my relationship with Sarah.”

Amanda is married to Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff.
Photos: Getty
