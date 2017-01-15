Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson are very close friends, and their relationship made headlines when they kissed on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes.

“It’s very intense and visceral and really beautiful and we work hard at it,” Amanda told People about their “complicated” relationship. “[Sarah’s] a little bit like my other husband or wife. She’s like my wife.”

On the actual kiss, Amanda said, “There was no thought process. That is often the case with my relationship with Sarah.”

Amanda is married to Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff.