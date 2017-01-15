Amber Heard is All Smiles in First Outing Since Finalizing Divorce

Amber Heard meets up with friends on Sunday (January 15) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old was in great spirits as she and her friends laughed and grabbed dinner together.

This is the first time Amber‘s been spotted out in public since finalizing her divorce from Johnny Depp.

The divorce was finalized earlier this weekend and a judge ruled that Johnny is ordered to pay Amber $7 million in a settlement.

