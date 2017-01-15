Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 10:17 pm

Amber Heard is All Smiles in First Outing Since Finalizing Divorce

Amber Heard is All Smiles in First Outing Since Finalizing Divorce

Amber Heard meets up with friends on Sunday (January 15) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old was in great spirits as she and her friends laughed and grabbed dinner together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

This is the first time Amber‘s been spotted out in public since finalizing her divorce from Johnny Depp.

The divorce was finalized earlier this weekend and a judge ruled that Johnny is ordered to pay Amber $7 million in a settlement.

10+ pictures inside of Amber Heard out and about in LA…
Just Jared on Facebook
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 01
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 02
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 03
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 04
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 05
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 06
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 07
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 08
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 09
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 10
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 11
amber heard is all smiles after finalizing divorce 12

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Amber Heard

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Toby Keith isn't apologizing for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration - TMZ
  • SNL spoofs The Bachelor with Beard Hunk in new episode - Gossip Cop
  • Dakota Fanning is returning to TV with new show! - Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman's custody battle gets dirty in court - Radar
  • Johnny Depp has started filming his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • American Apparel is closing its LA headquarters and over 100 stores - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here