Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Enjoy an Afternoon Date

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross hold hands as they leave lunch at The Ivy restaurant on Friday afternoon (January 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old singer and her husband rocked matching black outfits as they enjoyed a quiet afternoon together.

Earlier this week, Evan took to Instagram to share a black and white selfie with Ashlee.

You A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

Also pictured inside: Ashlee making her way out of the gym earlier that morning in Studio City.