Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 5:30 am

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Enjoy an Afternoon Date

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Enjoy an Afternoon Date

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross hold hands as they leave lunch at The Ivy restaurant on Friday afternoon (January 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old singer and her husband rocked matching black outfits as they enjoyed a quiet afternoon together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashlee Simpson

Earlier this week, Evan took to Instagram to share a black and white selfie with Ashlee.

Check out the cute picture below!

You

A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on

Also pictured inside: Ashlee making her way out of the gym earlier that morning in Studio City.
Just Jared on Facebook
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 01
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 02
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 03
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 04
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 05
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 06
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 07
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 08
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 09
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 10
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 11
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 12
ashlee simpson evan ross enjoy an afternoon date 13

Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Toby Keith isn't apologizing for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration - TMZ
  • SNL spoofs The Bachelor with Beard Hunk in new episode - Gossip Cop
  • Dakota Fanning is returning to TV with new show! - Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman's custody battle gets dirty in court - Radar
  • Johnny Depp has started filming his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • American Apparel is closing its LA headquarters and over 100 stores - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here