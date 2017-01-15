Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 6:20 pm

Blac Chyna Shares Adorable New Post of Her 'Babies' King Cairo & Dream!

Blac Chyna Shares Adorable New Post of Her 'Babies' King Cairo & Dream!

Blac Chyna loving looks at fiance Rob Kardashian as they arrive at JFK airport on Sunday (January 15) in New York City.

The new parents went comfy in sweats as they arrived on the east coast after their flight from Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

The day before, Chyna took to Instagram to share an adorable new video of her two babies!

“My babies,” Chyna captioned the below post of her son King Cairo, 4, cuddling with his new baby sister Dream, 2 months.

My babies 😩❤

A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Photos: AKM-GSI
Blac Chyna, Celebrity Babies, Dream Kardashian, king cairo, Rob Kardashian

WENN
