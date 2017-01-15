Blac Chyna Shares Adorable New Post of Her 'Babies' King Cairo & Dream!

Blac Chyna loving looks at fiance Rob Kardashian as they arrive at JFK airport on Sunday (January 15) in New York City.

The new parents went comfy in sweats as they arrived on the east coast after their flight from Los Angeles.

The day before, Chyna took to Instagram to share an adorable new video of her two babies!

“My babies,” Chyna captioned the below post of her son King Cairo, 4, cuddling with his new baby sister Dream, 2 months.