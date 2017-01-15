Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Watch Ryan Gosling React to His Childhood Dance Videos!

Watch Ryan Gosling React to His Childhood Dance Videos!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 12:40 pm

Brad Pitt Lends Star Power to Epidermolysis Bullosa Benefit

Brad Pitt Lends Star Power to Epidermolysis Bullosa Benefit

Brad Pitt lent his star power to a very good cause this weekend.

The 53-year-old Allied star attended the 2017 Rock4EB! hosted by Alex and Ani to benefit rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) on Saturday (January 14) at a private residence in Malibu, Calif.

Brad met with a young boy, Brandon Joseph, the son of Hollywood agent Andrea Pett-Joseph, and mingled with Sting and Chris Cornell (who performed). He also met up with host for the evening, Zach Galifianakis.

EB is a rare and life threatening disease of the skin. The disease causes blister formation after minor trauma to the skin, including scarring and disfiguring of the skin and internal organs.

Just Jared on Facebook
brad pitt eb benefit 01
brad pitt eb benefit 02
brad pitt eb benefit 03

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brad Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Toby Keith isn't apologizing for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration - TMZ
  • SNL spoofs The Bachelor with Beard Hunk in new episode - Gossip Cop
  • Dakota Fanning is returning to TV with new show! - Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman's custody battle gets dirty in court - Radar
  • Johnny Depp has started filming his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • American Apparel is closing its LA headquarters and over 100 stores - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Succubus

    Brad looks good – skinny but good.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here