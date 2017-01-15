Brad Pitt Lends Star Power to Epidermolysis Bullosa Benefit

Brad Pitt lent his star power to a very good cause this weekend.

The 53-year-old Allied star attended the 2017 Rock4EB! hosted by Alex and Ani to benefit rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) on Saturday (January 14) at a private residence in Malibu, Calif.

Brad met with a young boy, Brandon Joseph, the son of Hollywood agent Andrea Pett-Joseph, and mingled with Sting and Chris Cornell (who performed). He also met up with host for the evening, Zach Galifianakis.

EB is a rare and life threatening disease of the skin. The disease causes blister formation after minor trauma to the skin, including scarring and disfiguring of the skin and internal organs.