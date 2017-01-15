Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Double Date with Matt Damon & Wife Luciana!

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky had a double date with Matt and Luciana Damon!

If you didn’t know, Matt and Chris have been friends for years and have brought each other up during interviews in the past!

“We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself,” Chris told GQ back in 2014. “Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out.”

Pictured below: Matt, Luciana, Chris, and Elsa leaving Catch after dinner on Saturday (January 14) in Los Angles.