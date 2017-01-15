Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Watch Ryan Gosling React to His Childhood Dance Videos!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 10:34 am

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Double Date with Matt Damon & Wife Luciana!

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky had a double date with Matt and Luciana Damon!

If you didn’t know, Matt and Chris have been friends for years and have brought each other up during interviews in the past!

“We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself,” Chris told GQ back in 2014. “Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out.”

Pictured below: Matt, Luciana, Chris, and Elsa leaving Catch after dinner on Saturday (January 14) in Los Angles.
Photos: Instar Images, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Luciana Damon, Matt Damon

