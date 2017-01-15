Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 9:05 pm

Dax Shepard Shares Adorable Throwback Pic with Wife Kristen Bell!

Dax Shepard Shares Adorable Throwback Pic with Wife Kristen Bell!

Dax Shepard continues to prove that he and Kristen Bell are the cutest couple in Hollywood!

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram to share major throwback pic with his longtime love – from when they first started dating nine years ago!

In the pic, Kristen rocks a pair of vintage overall (and looks like she hasn’t aged a day) as Dax shows off his tattoo.

Dax and Kristen have been together since 2007 and share two daughters together – Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 2.

Check out the sweet post below!
Photos: WENN
