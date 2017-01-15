Dax Shepard Shares Adorable Throwback Pic with Wife Kristen Bell!

Dax Shepard continues to prove that he and Kristen Bell are the cutest couple in Hollywood!

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram to share major throwback pic with his longtime love – from when they first started dating nine years ago!

In the pic, Kristen rocks a pair of vintage overall (and looks like she hasn’t aged a day) as Dax shows off his tattoo.

Dax and Kristen have been together since 2007 and share two daughters together – Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 2.

Check out the sweet post below!