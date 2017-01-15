Did Lindsay Lohan Convert to Islam?

Lindsay Lohan steps out in a sleek dress on Saturday (January 14) in Milan, Italy.

The 30-year-old actress recently deleted all of her social media posts on Instagram, and changed her header to read, “Alaikum salam”. The phrase translates to “and unto you peace” in Arabic.

Since updating her header, Twitter users began assuming that Lindsay converted to Islam. See some tweets here and here!

Lindsay has not yet publicly confirmed that she’s converted, and this is only a fan theory. We’ll have to wait and see!