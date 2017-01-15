Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 2:15 pm

Did Lindsay Lohan Convert to Islam?

Lindsay Lohan steps out in a sleek dress on Saturday (January 14) in Milan, Italy.

The 30-year-old actress recently deleted all of her social media posts on Instagram, and changed her header to read, “Alaikum salam”. The phrase translates to “and unto you peace” in Arabic.

Since updating her header, Twitter users began assuming that Lindsay converted to Islam. See some tweets here and here!

Lindsay has not yet publicly confirmed that she’s converted, and this is only a fan theory. We’ll have to wait and see!
Photos: AKM-GSI
