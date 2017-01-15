Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 2:09 am

Drake Buys Jennifer Lopez $100,000 Necklace

Drake Buys Jennifer Lopez $100,000 Necklace

Despite some reports that Drake and Jennifer Lopez‘s relationship isn’t that serious, the two have spending a lot of their time together lately.

Now, the 30-year-old rapper has bought the 47-year-old singer a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace, E! News confirms.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

The bling was reportedly his New Year’s Eve gift to Jennifer – she rang in 2017 by watching her rumored boyfriend perform a show at Hakkasan nightclub in Las Vegas.

Also pictured inside: Jennifer going shopping with a friend on Friday (January 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez going shopping…

Just Jared on Facebook
drake buys jennifer lopez 100000 dollar necklace 01
drake buys jennifer lopez 100000 dollar necklace 02
drake buys jennifer lopez 100000 dollar necklace 03
drake buys jennifer lopez 100000 dollar necklace 04
drake buys jennifer lopez 100000 dollar necklace 05
drake buys jennifer lopez 100000 dollar necklace 06
drake buys jennifer lopez 100000 dollar necklace 07
drake buys jennifer lopez 100000 dollar necklace 08
drake buys jennifer lopez 100000 dollar necklace 09
drake buys jennifer lopez 100000 dollar necklace 10

Credit: FameFlynet; Photos: AKM-GSI, Instagram
Posted to: Drake, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Erin Andrews almost ruined her proposal at Disneyland! - TMZ
  • Nicole Kidman is defending her comments about Donald Trump - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne might have a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom wants Khloe Kardashian back - Radar
  • Blake Lively is talking about her Cherokee heritage - Lainey Gossip
  • Lucasfilm doesn't have plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here