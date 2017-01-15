Drake Buys Jennifer Lopez $100,000 Necklace

Despite some reports that Drake and Jennifer Lopez‘s relationship isn’t that serious, the two have spending a lot of their time together lately.

Now, the 30-year-old rapper has bought the 47-year-old singer a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace, E! News confirms.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

The bling was reportedly his New Year’s Eve gift to Jennifer – she rang in 2017 by watching her rumored boyfriend perform a show at Hakkasan nightclub in Las Vegas.

Also pictured inside: Jennifer going shopping with a friend on Friday (January 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez going shopping…