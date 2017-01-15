Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Watch Ryan Gosling React to His Childhood Dance Videos!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 10:54 am

Felicity Jones & Boyfriend Charles Guard Head to 'SNL' After Party!

Felicity Jones and her boyfriend Charles Guard step out after her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday (January 14) in New York City.

If you missed it, be sure to watch Felicity‘s Cold Open, which featured a cameo by Tina Fey dressed as Princess Leia.

You should also check out Alec Baldwin spoofing Donald Trump‘s press conference, where they reference his “golden showers” scandal.

Be sure to tune into SNL next weekend for Aziz Ansari‘s debut hosting gig!
