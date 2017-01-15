Felicity Jones & Boyfriend Charles Guard Head to 'SNL' After Party!

Felicity Jones and her boyfriend Charles Guard step out after her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday (January 14) in New York City.

If you missed it, be sure to watch Felicity‘s Cold Open, which featured a cameo by Tina Fey dressed as Princess Leia.

