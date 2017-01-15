Gwen Stefani Stylishly Steps Out for Sunday Church Service

Gwen Stefani checks both ways before crossing the street on Sunday morning (January 15) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old pop star and fashion designer looked cute in a green plaid skirt and uniform-style black jacket.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

Gwen was joined by her three cute boys Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 (not pictured) as they made their way to a Sunday morning church service.

In case you missed it, Gwen is set to return to season 12 of The Voice alongside her boyfriend Blake Shelton.