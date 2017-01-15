Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 6:30 am

Hilary Duff Lets Fans Know She's Nursing Herself Back to Health

Hilary Duff Lets Fans Know She's Nursing Herself Back to Health

Good news – Hilary Duff is getting over her sickness!

The 29-year-old Younger actress hasn’t been feeling too hot this past week, but she’s definitely starting to get better with the help of her four-year-old son Luca and a trip to the flower shop.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary was spotted picking up flowers and then taking Luca (not pictured) out for froyo on Friday (January 13) in Studio City, Calif. Luca even cheered up his mom with a sweet kiss on the cheek!

“On the mend ✌🏻,” Hilary captioned an Instagram selfie she posted that same day (below)

Hilary is nominated for Favorite Cable TV Actress at the upcoming 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

10+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff out and about in Studio City…

Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 01
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 02
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 03
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 04
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 05
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 06
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 07
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 08
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 09
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 10
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 11
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 12
hilary duff lets fans know shes nursing herself back to health 13

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Hilary Duff

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Toby Keith isn't apologizing for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration - TMZ
  • SNL spoofs The Bachelor with Beard Hunk in new episode - Gossip Cop
  • Dakota Fanning is returning to TV with new show! - Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman's custody battle gets dirty in court - Radar
  • Johnny Depp has started filming his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • American Apparel is closing its LA headquarters and over 100 stores - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here