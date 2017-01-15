Hilary Duff Lets Fans Know She's Nursing Herself Back to Health

Good news – Hilary Duff is getting over her sickness!

The 29-year-old Younger actress hasn’t been feeling too hot this past week, but she’s definitely starting to get better with the help of her four-year-old son Luca and a trip to the flower shop.

Hilary was spotted picking up flowers and then taking Luca (not pictured) out for froyo on Friday (January 13) in Studio City, Calif. Luca even cheered up his mom with a sweet kiss on the cheek!

“On the mend ✌🏻,” Hilary captioned an Instagram selfie she posted that same day (below)

Hilary is nominated for Favorite Cable TV Actress at the upcoming 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

