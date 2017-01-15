Jessica Biel Thanks 'Coolest Cat' Justin Timberlake For Working with Her on New Film 'Book of Love'

Jessica Biel is sharing her love and appreciation for her husband Justin Timberlake.

The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter to thank her husband for working on her new movie Book of Love with her.

Jessica‘s new film Book of Love was recently released on iTunes.

She produced and starred in the film while Justin wrote the music for it.

Thank you to the coolest cat I know (who just happens to be my husband). We couldn't have done it without you. #bookoflovefilm https://t.co/0j1lAEMvpj — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) January 15, 2017

Also pictured inside: Jessica Biel hosting the second season premiere of Just Add Magic with the show’s stars Abby Donnelly, Olivia Sanabia, and Aubrey Miller at her restaurant Au Fudge on Saturday (January 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.