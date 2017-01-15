Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 1:34 am

Jessica Biel Thanks 'Coolest Cat' Justin Timberlake For Working with Her on New Film 'Book of Love'

Jessica Biel is sharing her love and appreciation for her husband Justin Timberlake.

The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter to thank her husband for working on her new movie Book of Love with her.

Jessica‘s new film Book of Love was recently released on iTunes.

She produced and starred in the film while Justin wrote the music for it.

Also pictured inside: Jessica Biel hosting the second season premiere of Just Add Magic with the show’s stars Abby Donnelly, Olivia Sanabia, and Aubrey Miller at her restaurant Au Fudge on Saturday (January 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.
